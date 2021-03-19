



March 19, 2021

According to the International Maritime Organization, the passport vaccinates represents them ulterior a potential obstacle

According to which announced how much today from the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), currently the marine ones are 200 thousand that still is disabled to leave own ships or to reach them because of the limitations to mobility adopted from the governments in order to contain the pandemic of Covid-19, and therefore have halved their number that was gone up to 400 thousand to the apex of the crisis. The new data - it has explained the international association that represents marine shipowners and operators - is gushed from the last survey realized from the industry of the shipping.

The ICS but has evidenced that if situation is not more critical as previously, however the current reintroduzione by the governments of restrictions to the travels and more rigorous border controls in order to look for than to check the spread of the varying new of the virus they are newly increasing the difficulty to supply to the change of the crews of the ships. Moreover the association has denounced that up to now only 55 nations and States two Maritime associate members of the International Organization have declared the marine workers key, having exempted therefore the category from some of the restrictive measures.

Reason of worry is also the definition of the priorities for the access of the marine ones to vaccination. According to the International Maritime Organization, moreover, the so-called "passport vaccinates them" taken in consideration from some nations as measure useful to avoid the transit to the frontiers of people infette represents a potential obstacle to the change of the crews of the ships because - it has explained the association - it is improbable that the marine ones of the Developing countries, that is the preponderant quota the marine ones, can have the opportunity to receive vaccination before the next July.

"The crisis to take it in turns of the crews - it has found the general secretary of the ICS, Guy Platten - is not resolved, but it has reached a situation in which he has turned out gestibile. However there is great worry for the greater restrictions to the travels taxes from the governments in response to the varying new. The marine ones - it has emphasized Platten - must be designated which workers key". "The hard truth - it has added - is that only a fistful of nations has dealt the marine ones with the respect that deserve assigning they a true status of working key. Unless the governments do not renounce to their protezionistiche positions that have adopted by now give beyond 12 months and allow with marine authentic enlivened freedoms of and the priority access to vaccinations - it has concluded the general secretary of the International Chamber of Shipping - unfortunately the situation could easy escape of new to the control".