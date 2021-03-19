



March 19, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news To February the traffic of the container in the port of Algeciras is dropped of -19,6%

In the first period of two months of the 2021 bending it has been of -14,9%

Last month the traffic of the goods in the port of Algeciras is diminished of the -14,8% being is pairs to 7,6 million tons regarding 8,9 million in February 2020. The containerized trade is piled to 4,4 million tons (- 16.5%) and are totaled with a container handling pairs to 347 thousand teu (- 19.6%). Down also the goods conventional, than tons (- 1.4%), so as the liquid bulk, come down at less than 1,9 million tons (- 19.9% have been attested to 945 thousand). The solid bulk has grown of +3.4% going up to 46 thousand tons.

In the first period of two months of the 2021 Spanish harbour port of call it has enlivened 15,9 million tons of cargos, with a bending of the -14,3% on the first two months last year. The goods in container tons (- 11.4%) with a handling of containers pairs to 749 thousand teu (- 14.9% have been 9,5 million). The goods conventional pairs to 1,9 million tons (+2.3%), the liquid bulk to 3,7 million tons (- 29.1%) and the solid bulk to 95 thousand have been tons (+9.4%).