



March 22, 2021

Sollicitation to the government to giving to start to the operativity of new ZLS "Porto and Retroporto of Genoa"

Note to signature of Gentlemen, Bucci and Toti

The president of the Authority of Harbour System of the Ligurian Sea Western, Paolo Emilio Signorini, the mayor of Genoa and extraordinary commissioner for the reconstruction of the Polcevera viaduct, Marco Bucci, and the president of the Region Liguria, Giovanni Toti, has signed a note in order to speed up the institution of the Committee of Address and to give start therefore to the operativity of the Logistic Zone Simplified (ZLS) instituted with law 130/2018.

Gentlemen, Bucci and Toti have remembered that, as a result of a profitable one I confront that it has involved the AdSP of the Western Liguria, Region Liguria and Comune of Genoa, let alone Piemonte Region, Lombardy Region and Emilia Romagna Region, together with stakeholder private publics and, are managed the Strategic Development plan. The document, that it could be place since quickly to the attention of the Committee of Address for the approval and therefore the operating start of the ZLS, represents the synthesis of the dialogue between the local and territorial actors. Moreover the contents of the Plan already are harmonized in the within of the Planning of System that is about to be finalized with the approval of the Document of Strategic Planning.

Gentlemen, Bucci and Toti have remembered moreover that, also in the multiple evolutions that give 2018 today have characterized the normative dictation, the Regions have expressed since quickly the demand for participation to the organ of management of the ZLS "Porto and Retroporto of Genoa" and now attend the nomination of the commissioner of government and the representatives of the Ministry of Infrastructures and sustainable Mobility and the Ministry for the South and the territorial Cohesion.

The three representatives of AdSP, Municipality and Region have remembered at last that the Strategic Development plan is articulated in three capitulates: in first the economic and logistic scene is described in which the Simplified Logistic Zone joins; the attention is focused on the specializations of the territorial within and on the economic rows whose development will be promoted by the ZLS. Petty officer second class it is concentrated mainly on the perimetrazione of the areas and the administrative simplifications, while the third section proposes a model of governance face to the commercial promotion and the support of potential investor.

As evidenced in the Strategic Development plan - they have emphasized Gentlemen, Bucci and Toti - the ZLS it would produce to benefits in terms of simplifications and facilities, with particular rifermento to the simplification of the procedures and the only authorization. Moreover, the Simplified Logistic Zone is an occasion in order to activate initiatives of marketings that have as objective also the requalification of the harbour and city areas through services to high added value, the transition to the digital and new technologies, and the social and environmental sustainability of the logistic and productive activities.

The ZLS - they have concluded Gentlemen, Bucci and Toti - is a measure gushed from the art. the 7 performance of codicil 1 of law 130/2018 and represents an participation been born from the emergency but with the purpose to strengthen a harbour and logistic system that, on one side represents an indispensable resource for the economic-social woven one of the E region, from the other, it expands own effects on the hinterland of the system.