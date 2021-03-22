



March 22, 2021

Saints: necessary to put into effect all the possible one in order to make to share that tourist economy that represents primary a strategic factor

Federagenti, the federation of the Italian shipping agents, has decided to act timely in order to avoid that the next season of nautical tourism in the Italian islands is disastrous as that of the summer 2020 that is compromised by the sanitary crisis of the coronavirus. The federation therefore has decided to activate in pre-emptive way the alarm, heading with force at the definition of homogenous procedures at the territory and vituous behaviors that allow to make to leave again with sanitary risk annulled the season of the great yachts.

With such Federagenti purpose it has specified that the shipping agents presents on all the national territory candidate themselves, on one side, to compatibly operate from connection between the various sanitary authorities regional Italians so that they are fixed, obviously with evolving itself of the pandemic, of the parameters relative standards to the crews and the hosts of the great yachts: parameters that, against verifications, vaccine and pads, allow the fruizione of the tourist resorts diminishing the risk for the local communities, but allowing a progressive resumption of the tourist economy. From the other side, offering their availability to put into effect a constant informative campaign near the societies of chartering of the yachts and near the commanders of the boats attended to operate until from the next months in the Mediterranean.

The president of Federagenti, Alessandro Santi, has evidenced the necessity "that all the possible one must be put into effect in order to make to share that tourist economy that represents primary a strategic factor. This - it has specified - also copying international experiences of success, supplying every suggestion and possible support to the regional authorities and putting on our acquaintances in way such that tourist supply and demand return to meet, through a punctual information, in a picture of full sanitary safety".

"The shipping agents - she has added the vice president of Federagenti, Giancarlo Acciaro - are historically figures of connection between sea and territories and operate in close collaboration on the line of the front of the docks also with the authorities. Today they are ready to riscendere in field in order to allow with the Italian islands to return to shine in the tourist market, inside a picture of behavioural reference that lathes to attract in first request the great pleasure crafts, avoiding the confusion of norms contrasting and offering to the local tourists and communities the highest guarantees than sanitary safety, that our first objective remains".