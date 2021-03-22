



March 22, 2021

Under consideration various solutions, between which that to install of the centers of vaccination in the main international ports

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has denounced that the difficulties of access of the marine ones to vaccinations for the Covid-19, as well as to leave the supply chain total in a state of vulnerability, place the industry of the shipping in a field which undermined under the legal profile. The association has explained that in a legal document that the ICS will forward the marine community in the next few days will be evidenced the worry for the possibility that vaccinations could shortly become an obligatory requirement to the aim of the job in sea, since some States insist so that all the crew of the ships is vaccinateed which indispensable condition in order to grant the access to their ports.

To such purpose the ICS, remembering that 900 thousand marine, pairs very beyond the half of the force total job, they come from nations developing, have emphasized that various relationships estimate that however the nations developing will not reach the immunization of mass until 2024, since about 90% of the people of 67 nations to low income will have little possibilities to be vaccinateed in the course of 2021. This - the International Chamber of Shipping has perceived - risks to tramutare itself in a "perfect storm" for the shipowners, than - the association has warned - they could be forced to cancel travels if the members of the crew of the ships are not vaccinateed. He runs the risk himself - he has denounced the ICS - to face risks financial lawyers and damages and of reputation if he navigates myself with crews not vaccinateed, to which could be denied the income in the ports.

Moreover the ICS has evidenced that the delays in the ports caused from vaccinateed crews would not involve responsibility lawyers and costs for the shipowners that would not be recoverable from the charters. Moreover, if the shipowners could satisfy the vaccine necessity for the marine ones within new contracts of chartering, the shipowners that they tried to modify contracts in vigor and that they asked the crews for being vaccinateed with specific a vaccine demanded from a port could expose to responsibility lawyers.

"The navigation companies - it has observed the general secretary of the ICS, Guy Platten - are in an impossible position. The anvil and the hammer, with limited or no access to the vaccine for their force are blocked between job, in particular for that which coming from Developing countries. Already seeing We are that they ask the test for Covid-19 vaccination for the marine ones. If our workers cannot cross the international borders, this will without a doubt cause to delays and interruptions in the supply chain. For a field that would have to contribute to guide the effort for total vaccination - it has emphasized Platten - this is completely unacceptable. This is a crucial problem for the marine transport, but it could once have a remarkable impact also in many fields that international the economic activities will be resumed".

The International Chamber of Shipping has announced that it is estimating all the roads possible in order to find a solution to the problem, between which that - suggested from the Cypriot government - to install in the main international ports of the vaccination centers.

"Many think - Platten has perceived at last - that we are in the phase of acceleration of vaccinations. The truth is that we are at the beginning of an ultramarathon and the marine ones will be the key to go to the goal".