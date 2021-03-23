



March 23, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the 2020 railway traffic enlivened from BLS Cargo on the axis north-south through Switzerland it is dropped of -10,4%

The turnover is diminished of -5,5%

Last year Helvetian BLS Cargo, company that is specialized in transport railway of goods through Switzerland on the axis north-south, has enlivened a traffic pairs at less than 20 thousand trains, with a decrease of the -10,4% regarding 2019. The society, that it is participated by Swiss BLS, French SNCF Logistics and the Italian Ambrogio Trasporti, has explained that the bending is generated on one side by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, that has caused the closing of factories in the course of first lockdown of beginning 2020, and by the other from the closing for various weeks in the course of the summer, because of works, of the Lötschberg-Sempione line that constitutes one of the more important corridor of transit for BLS Cargo.

In the 2020 turnover of the Helvetic company it is piled to 277 million franchi Swiss (251 million euros), with a decrease of the -5,5% on the exercise anniversary precedence. The profit clearly is piled to 1,9 million franchi Swiss regarding 5,6 million in 2019.

BLS Cargo has announced that 2021, year in which celebrates the own twentieth anniversary, are begun well for the company, also because the second big wave of the pandemic is having a less meaningful impact on the traffic volumes and from the operating point us it must be confronted with a number smaller of restrictions. Moreover they are in existence sanitary measures that allow to use the resources in transnational within on hand.

