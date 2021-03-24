



March 24, 2021

Work carried out on a total of 538 ships

Last year the Greek ship yards have carried out activity of naval repair on 538 ships, with a bending of the -7,9% on 2019. Draft of the first decrease after three years of increase of the activities. In the 2020 total tonnage of the ships subordinates to participations of repair it is piled to 6,11 million tons, with a decrease of the -10,9% on the year precedence.

