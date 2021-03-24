



March 24, 2021

Original news Approved of comprensoriale Regolamento of the railway maneuver in the port of Gioia Tauro

Initially the only manager of the railway service in the harbour area will be the group Railroads of the State

Today the harbour Committee of Gioia Tauro has deliberated the institution of the railway comprensorio of the calabrian port ratifying the "comprensoriale Regulations of the railway maneuver in the port of Gioia Tauro" (ReCoMaF). The Harbour Authority has remembered that, based on how much having from the Authority of Regulation of the Transports, through the adoption of the ReCoMaF the access is disciplined to railway infrastructures of the instituendo comprensorio, defining of its territorial limits, the directives in order to characterize the only manager, let alone the modalities for the assumption of common organizational decisions and planning in matter of railway maneuver. Meanwhile the rights and the obligations are defined that burden in head the only manager, to the comprensoriali operators and the eventual operators of maneuver.

Through the regulations the limits are defined also physicists of the railway comprensorio of the port of Gioia Tauro who leaving from the Saint station Ferdinado, re-entering in the perimeter of national the railway infrastructure, is connected to the line Battipaglia-Reggio Calabria and is composed from seven cetralized railroads with arrival functions/departure and lengths comprised between 500 and 550 meters. In parallel with the arrival railroads/departure develops a not cetralized railroad called "Dorsal east" to which of Cargo are connected interporto (former Major unit). While from the depositor north the connection between the station and connections Automar and MCT is had and, at last, from the depositor south it is developed, in harbour within, the access to the railway gateway.

Moreover in the course of the reunion it is defined that, in this initial phase and therefore before reaches a greater level of traffic pairs to 900 annual trains, as established to art. the 9 of the ReCoMaF, the only manager of the railway service in the harbour area of Gioia Tauro will be the group Italian Railroads of the State.

