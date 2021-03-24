



March 24, 2021

Original news To Venice the first clearance in sea of goods helter-skelter for ships is carried out mono customers

Such procedure for the container is introduced in 2014

Al port of Venice is carried out the first "clearance in sea" of goods helter-skelter for ships mono customers, procedure that allows with the operators to anticipate the activities for the presentation/acceptance of the customs declarations regarding the arrival of the ship in port through a system of monitoring from remote. The procedure of clearance in sea for the container already is introduced to Venice in 2014 ( on 2 September 2014).

The extension of the procedure to the goods helter-skelter has carried out with success for a cargo of 7.100 tons of destined concrete to an operating society in the within of the production and commercialization of concrete which prepacked ready for the use to Marghera Port and transported from a ship in arrival from Turkey.

"The procedural innovation, than joins already for a long time in the within of the put activities in field thanks to the collaboration between the Agency of Customs and of the Monopolies and the Authority of Harbour System of Mare Adriatico Settentrionale - it has emphasized the director Venetian Territoriale ADM and Friuli Venice Julia, Davide Bellosi - an operating instrument represents face to velocizzare the commercial traffics in harbour within and in support of a more efficient management of the logistic member connected to cargo handling, taking part on the timeliness and fruibilità of the relative information to their interchange".

"The efficiency of the Venetian ports of call - the extraordinary commissioner of the AdSP of the Northern Adriatic has commented, Cinzia Zincone - necessarily passes from the profitable collaboration between the private Authority of Harbour System and all subjects, publics and, than to miscellaneous title they can affect the logistic chain. In so far as I wish to thank the Agency of Customs and the Monopolies, in particular the Venetian Territorial Direction and Friuli Venice Julia, for the objective, reached today, of intelligent simplification of the procedures. An exceptional result above all for the ports of call of Venice and Chioggia that, as a result of the entrance according to the Mose system, is called more than other harbour truths to increase the efficiency in the intermediation of the goods. I hope therefore that, such collaboration, can continue to produce turned out as well as concrete to how much that as soon as achieved also rerunning to the Technical Table Permanente, activated in November 2020, which organizational instrument finalized to increase I confront between our agency and the Agency of Customs and the Monopolies to favor the innovation, procedural and technological, in the marine-harbour system".