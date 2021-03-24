



March 24, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Agreement Fincantieri - Enel X in order beginning from to create one capillary net of cold ironing the Italian ports

Scope of the understanding is of giving to an impulse to the process of decarbonizzazione and electrification of the harbour energetic consumption

The navalmeccanico group Fincantieri has signed a letter of attempts with Enel X, the business linens of the Enel group that offers services in order to accelerate the innovation and to guide the energetic transition, in order to collaborate to the realization and the harbour infrastructure management of new generation to low environmental impact and for the electrification of the logistic activities to earth.

The agreement, dedicated initially to national projects, regards the implementation of the cold ironing, that is the technology for the electric power supply from earth of the ships moored during the pauses; the management and optimization of the energy exchanges in new infrastructures; systems of I accumulate and electric power production, also through the employment of renewable sources, and the application of cells to fuel.

The partnership it previews moreover that the initiatives put in field in Italy can be replied also in other Countries as Spain, Portugal and Greece. The letter of attempts could be object of next binding agreements that the parts will define in the respect of the normative profiles and applicable regolators, included there those in matter of operations between correlated parts.

The two parts preview that the initiative will afford to create an European capillary net of cold ironing and will give to a new impulse to the process of decarbonizzazione and electrification of the harbour energetic consumption.

"The marine transport - Eliano Russo has remembered, responsible e-Industries of Enel X - represents one meaningful quota gas emissions to greenhouse effect. The emissions of the field pile per year to about 940 million tons of co2, pairs to about 2.5% of the total gas emissions greenhouse. Enel and Fincantieri are joining the forces in order to favor the decarbonizzazione of the naval consumption in port. 90% of the European ports - it has remembered still Russian - find in city areas and the public opinion in many harbour cities denunciation the pollution, the noise and the vibrations produced from the engines of the firm ships in dock. The development of the cold ironing will afford to avoid it, thanks to the connection electrical worker of the firm ships in dock with the mainland. Digitalisation, sustainabilities and innovation today afford to offer us intelligent technologies and efficient for I throw again of the harbour and marine field in Europe".

"The infrastructure development smart and integrated and the protection of the territory - it has emphasized Laura Luigia Martini, CEO business advisor and executive vice president Corporate Business Development di Fincantieri - would project national the harbour system in a new phase, characterized from the principles of the sustainability. By virtue of the understandings with Enel X we will put on of one highly innovative program our patrimony of competences in order to place the bases of an authentic transition green and digital, that it will be able to have an extraordinary one I not only reverberate on the Italian blue economy and".