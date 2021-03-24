



March 24, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news To February the traffic of the goods in the port of Naples is dropped of the -10,4%, while to Salerno it has grown of +4.4%

Altogether of the Campania ports have enlivened 2,5 million tons of cargos (- 3.6%)

Last month the administered of Campania ports from the Authority of Harbour System of the Tyrrhenian Sea Central have enlivened a traffic of the goods pairs to 2,49 million tons, with a bending of the -3,6% on the February 2020, of which 1,23 million tons enlivened from the port of Naples (- 10.4%) and 1,19 million tons enlivened from the port of Salerno (+4.4%).

To several Naples the sun goods is piled to 783 thousand tons (- 12.4%), of which 486 thousand containerized tons of goods (- 13.0%) realized with a handling of containers pairs to 47 thousand teu (- 9.9%) and 297 thousand tons of rotabili (- 11.3%). The liquid and solid bulk has totaled respective 361 thousand tons (- 13.2%) and 85 thousand tons (+37.4%).

In the port of Salerno the traffic of the several goods has been attested 1,18 million to tons (+4.5%), of which 453 thousand tons of cargos in container (+6.0%) realized with a container handling pairs to 36 thousand teu (+2.6%) and 731 thousand tons of goods ro-ro (+3.5%). The solid bulk has been beyond 10 thousand tons (- 3.2%).