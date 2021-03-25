



March 25, 2021

In the entire year the volume of transactions has been of 1,30 billion euros (- 6.0%)

In the last trimester of 2020, period in which the traffic of the container enlivened from own harbour terminals has been pairs almost 1,7 million teu to which it has joined to an intermodal traffic pairs to 407 thousand teu, respective with a decrease of a -8,5% and increment of +6.8% on the same period of the year precedence, the terminalista group German Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) has recorded revenues pairs to 339,9 million euros, with an light increase of +0.6% on the fourth trimester of the 2019 that represents the first rise after three consecutive trimesters of bending of the volume of transactions.

In the last trimester last year EBITDA and EBIT of the group are piled respective to 57,9 million euros (- 33.8%) and 16,5 million euros (- 64.0%). The profit after the taxes has been of 16,9 million euros (- 34.0%).

In the entire year the 2020 revenues have totaled 1,30 billion euros, with a decrease of the -6,0% on the exercise anniversary precedence. The EBITDA has been of 289,4 million euros (- 24.4%), the operating profit of 123,6 million euros (- 44.1%) and the after tax profit of 74,1 million euros (- 46.0%).

