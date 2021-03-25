



March 25, 2021

Original news Rail monday Cargo will inaugurate a new intermodal service Verona-Hanover

Four travels will be realized go-return to the week

Next monday the railway society Rail Austrian Cargo Group (RCG) will inaugurate an intermodal service between the Interporto Quadrant Europe of Verona and the railway terminal of Hanover-Leinetor with the realization of four spins weeklies magazine. The company has evidenced that the new railway, ecological service and to elevated frequency, will allow to avoid the transit of 256 trucks to the week on the Austrian territory.