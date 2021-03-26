



March 26, 2021

Platten (ICS): the marine ones constitute an essential part of the vaccination campaign and must be vaccinateed

The United Nations speed up the governments so that the crews of the ships and the airplane are included between the priority categories for the access to vaccination for the Covid-19. The sollicitation is expressed in a circular sent to States, intergovernmental and not governmental agencies of the UN and organizations from the general secretary of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), from the general manager of the International Labour Organization (ILO), from the Maritime general secretary of the International Organization (IMO), from the general manager of the World Health Organization (WHO) and from the general manager dellInternational Organization for Migration (IOM).

In the document the representatives of the five agencies of the United Nations have invited to priority vaccinate the workers of the marine and aerial transport in consideration of their essential role in supporting the business activities and total mobility, that they are essential in sight of a sustainable associate-economic resumption. The agencies of the UN have evidenced moreover that, being held to travel through the frontiers, these workers, contrarily to the recommendations expressed from the WHO, they could also have to introduce test of happened vaccination which condition for the income in some nations.

"So that the marine transport and the aerial transport continue to operate in safety - law in the declaration - must be facilitated the transboundary movement in safety of the marine ones and of the crews of the airplane. We restate our invitation to the Countries that have not made to designate it the marine ones and the staff of flight which workers key".

The appeal of the agencies of the UN is received with favor from the marine organization International Chamber of Shipping. "Up to now - it has evidenced the general secretary of the ICS, Guy Platten - the current crisis to take it in turns of the crews of the ships has still remained in great invisible part to the great public. The crews are working hardly all over the world in order to maintain the commerce in motion world-wide, with 200 thousand marine that currently endure the effect of excessive rigid restrictions that prevent they to leave the ships or to embark themselves. The ICS and other organizations have made pressures in order to obtain this acknowledgment for the marine ones and invite the governments of all the world to listening to the appeal of the United Nations and recognizing that the success of the vaccination programs will be based on those ignored heroes that they supply vaccine and personal protective apparatus to all the world. The marine ones - it has emphasized Platten - constitute an essential part of the vaccination campaign and must be vaccinateed, not forgotten".