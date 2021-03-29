



March 29, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Filt-Cgil and Fit-Cisl exhort Mise to give the green light to the plan of restructure of the debit of the Moby

An outcome negative - the unions evidence - heavy and infallible would unfortunately have fallen back on the job of thousands of marine workers

Filt-Cgil and Fit-Cisl exhort the Ministry of the economic Development to giving own approval to the plan of restructure of the debit of the company of Shipping Moby navigation of the Honored, flat group that the society must introduce within today. As a result of a letter sent to the unions from Tirrenia CIN, that it takes part of the group, in which is perceived that a situation of most serious difficulty is preventing to conclude the procedures, the two unions have specified in a note yesterday that "grida of worry of the managing director of Tirrenia CIN and the motivations advanced in the received communication a callback to the responsibility of the Ministry of the economic Development imposes us, to whose approval, within tomorrow (today, ndr), is legacy the plan of restructure of the debit of the Moby group".

"The facts and the circumstances - they have specified Filt-Cgil and Fit-Cisl - induce to us to speed up taking of action by the commissioners on the propriety and on the estate of the plan of I re-enter, introduced from the Honored group, considering that 94% of the creditors have accepted convintamente the proposed solutions. The safeguard of the job and the occupation - they have emphasized the unions - comes before any other crash and to prescind from the amplitude of the litigation that however would have a wide and satisfactory refreshment".

"We wish - they have specified Filt-Cgil and Fit-Cisl - than within tomorrow also Mise is declared favorable to allow the definition of a delicate economic game, whose unthinkable outcome negative heavy and infallible would unfortunately have fallen back on the job of thousands of marine workers".