



March 29, 2021

Original news Singamas has recorded an improvement of the performances commercial financial institutions and in the second half of 2020

The Chinese producer of container previews that the positive trend will continue in 2021

In the 2020 intermodal revenues of the Chinese producer of container Singamas they are diminished of the -61,5% coming down to 274,3 million dollars regarding 712,2 million in the year precedence, bending that is effect of the cession of productive plants realized from the company in the course of 2019 and that it is attenuated by the rise of +38.0% of the revenues recorded in the second half of the year of the 2020 that are piled to 167,8 million dollars regarding 128,2 million in the period July-December of the year precedence. On the evolution of the volume of transactions they have had effect also the impact of the pandemic of Covid-19, that it has determined the interruption of the operations at the beginning last year, and the important rise of the question happened from half 2020.

Last year the revenues generated from the sun activity of production of the container have been pairs to 246,7 million dollars (- 63.9%), of which 187,0 million deriving from the production of container for cargos it dry (- 58.8%), 16,9 million from the container production reservior (- 50.1%) and 42,8 million from the special production of other container (- 45.5%), while the cessions carried out in the 2019 have involved the zero setting of the revenues generated from the sales of container refrigerator and container for the American domestic market that in the 2019 had been pairs respective to 92,3 million and 25,3 million dollars. In the 2020 revenues produced from the logistic activities of the Singamas they have been attested to 27,6 million dollars (- 2.3%).

Singamas has archived item the exercise clearly anniversary 2020 with a profit of 4,7 million dollars respect to a net loss of -110,8 million dollars in the exercise precedence. In the single second half of the year of the 2020 profit clearly it has turned out of 10,2 million dollars respect to a net loss of -50,6 million in the second half of 2019.

The Chinese company has announced that last year the average price of sale of the containers for cargos dries has been pairs to 2.059 dollars/teu regarding 1.779 dollars/teu in 2019.

Singamas has specified that currently the continuous company to pick the opportunities offered from the pull-up of the question of container for special cargos dries and container, that is deriving in particular from the effect of the congestion of the marine traffic in the ports.

