



March 29, 2021

Tarlazzi and Fantapppiè: the ministry opens a technical table immediately of confronts on the contests

Uiltrasporti emphasizes the necessity that in new the notices in order to characterize the operators who will assure the marine territorial continuity with the islands is inserted the clause of the social safeguard. "He turns out to us - the general secretary and the national secretary of the union, Claudio Tarlazzi have explained and Paolo Fantappiè - than in the distance of contest for the award of the services of marine territorial continuity with the Sardinia, Sicily and islands Trembles, have been of the resources to the REGIONAL ADMINISTRATIVE COURT in which the marine occupation would be contested to the presence of the social clause as protection for all and administrative that today work for such routes. The presence of the social clause - they have evidenced Tarlazzi and Fantappiè - is fundamental inside of the notices as only instrument of occupational and wage guarantee. We contest and we stigmatize this pretension to cancel a right and a so important protection in confronts of the marine workers".

"We confide relatively - they have continued the representatives of Uiltrasporti - in the distance undertaken from the competent Ministry to the presence of the social clause in the notices already managed and the judgment of the REGIONAL ADMINISTRATIVE COURT towards a inammissibilità of relative the legal resource to this topic. Come Uiltrasporti we restate that anyone will succeed to adjudicate the territorial continuity will have obligatorily to take all the marine and administrative staff, guaranteeing the place of work and the salary to the same conditions precedence".

"We attend by the Ministry of Transportation - they have concluded Tarlazzi and Fantapppiè - the immediate opening of a technical table of I confront on the topic of the ulterior contests before they are published the notices for broken remaining in territorial continuity in which the institute of the social clause will have however to be present".