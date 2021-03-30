|
March 30, 2021
- In the fourth trimester of 2020 Chinese COSCO Shipping Ports it has recorded revenues record
- The profit clearly has been of 105,5 million dollars (+10.2%)
- In the period October-December of 2020 terminalista group Chinese COSCO Shipping Ports it has recorded revenues record pairs to 277,9 million dollars, with an increase of +9.0% on the correspondent period of the year precedence. More content the increment of the operating costs that have attested to the value record of 214,9 million dollars (+6.2%). The operating profit is piled to 58,4 million dollars (- 9.8%) and the profit clearly to 105,5 million dollars (+10.2%). We remember that in the last trimester last year the harbour terminals of the company have enlivened a traffic of the container pairs to 26,8 million teu (+1.8%)(on 18 January 2021).
- In entire 2020, year in which the containerized trade enlivened from the terminals it has been pairs to 101,8 million teu (- 0.9%), the revenues of COSCO Shipping Ports they have totaled 1,00 billion dollars, with a bending of the -2,6% on 2019. The operating costs have been pairs to 768,0 million dollars (+1.7%), the operating profit to 235,8 million (+11.0%) and the profit clearly to 373,6 million dollars (+6.8%).