



March 31, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Shipowning group Chinese COSCO archivia the fourth trimester of the 2020 with financial results and operating record

In the period the fleet has transported 7,4 million container (+11.8%)

In the last trimester of 2020 shipowning group Chinese COSCO Shipping Holdings it has recorded turned out financial and operating records. The period has been archived item marking the new historical peak of the revenues that are piled to 53,5 billion yuan (8,1 billion dollars), with an increment of +37.6% on the fourth trimester of 2019, of which 52,2 billion yuan generated from the activity of containerized marine transport (+37.5%). The operating costs have been attested 32,6 billion to yuan (+30.7%). The operating profit has been of 9,6 billion yuan (+208, a5%), with a contribution of 7,2 billion from shipping containerized (the +1,521, 4%). The profit clearly has been pairs to 7,7 billion yuan (+14.8%), with a contribution of 7,3 billion from the marine transport containerized respect to a contribution of sign negative and pairs to -87,5 million yuan in the last trimester of 2019.

In the fourth trimester of the 2020 fleet of portacontenitori of the group it has transported containerized cargo volumes pairs to 7,4 million teu (+11.8%), of which 1,5 million teu transported from transpacifici services (+27.5%) that they have generated revenues pairs to 15,9 billion yuan (+53.8%), 1,3 million teu transported from the services Asia-Europe (+6.7%) that they have produced to revenues pairs to 10,5 billion yuan (+42.7%), 2,5 million teu transported from the services intra-asiati us (+15.4%) that they have generated revenues pairs to 13,2 billion yuan (+40.4%), 1,5 million teu transported from the Chinese national services (- 0.3%) that they have generated revenues pairs to 3,7 billion yuan (+7.8%) and 671 thousand teu transported from the other international marine services of group (+9.3%) that they have generated revenues pairs to 6,5 billion yuan (+28.3%).

In the last trimester of the 2020 ships of the single company of navigation COSCO Shipping Lines they have transported almost 5,2 million teu (+7.3%), activity that has generated revenues pairs to 33,9 miliarid of yuan (+37.8%).

In the entire exercise anniversary the 2020 Chinese group has totaled revenues pairs to 171,3 billion yuan, with an increment of +13.8% on the year precedence, of which 166,0 billion generated from the activities of containerized marine transport (+14.6%) and 5,3 billion from terminalistiche activities (- 8.4%). The operating profit has been of 15,6 billion yuan (+115.6%), with a contribution of 13,9 billion from shipping containerized (+145.5%) and of 1,5 billion from terminalistiche activities (- 1.2%). The profit clearly is piled to 13,2 billion yuan (+29.4%), with a contribution of 12,0 billion from shipping containerized (+467.2%) and of 2,6 billion from terminalistiche activities (+8.1%).

