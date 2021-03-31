



March 31, 2021

Original news RINA has acquired the Roman Interconsulting Engineering

The company has 50 dependent and a turnover of about five million euro

The society of classification and certification RINA, through controlled RINA Consulting, has acquired the entire share capital of Interconsulting Engineering, society of engineering with center to Rome. RINA has specified that the acquisition carries in the group not only revenues for about five million euros and 50 dependent specialized in sistemistica electronic, but also know-how-how to the vanguard in the planning and development of systems and integrated applications and, in particular, of solutions to high technological content in avionics, as the acquired truth it has between own references the participation to the main national and international aerospace programs.