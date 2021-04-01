



April 01, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Within two months a ban for a competition of ideas for the berthing to Venice of cruise ships and cargo vessels

Giovannini: I will meet the president of the Venetian Region and the mayor of Venice

I Prime Minister's decree of the ministers approved of yesterday introduces urgent dispositions in matter of transports and for the discipline of the crocieristico traffic in the lagoon of Venice, previewing that, within 60 days from its effectiveness, the Authority of Harbour System of Mare Adriatico Settentrionale launch a ban for a competition of ideas to the aim to characterize the more suitable solutions for contemperare the requirements of protection of the artistic heritage, cultural and environmental of Venice and its lagoon with those tied to the development of the crocieristica activity and to the requirements of the traffic of the goods. The objective is to collect proposed and projects of technical and economic feasibility for the realization of usable points of berthing from the ships used after the transport of advanced passengers to 40 thousand tons and from the portacontenitori ships used after transoceanici transports.

Specifying that the contained norms in the Dpcm "are only a first step towards a definitive and structural solution of the problem of the transit of the great ships", the minister of Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, has announced that the next week will propose an encounter with the president of the Venetian Region, Luca Zaia, and the mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro, "in order to estimate with the issues emerged in the last reunion of the so-called "Comitatone", that they regard the idrogeologico re-balance of the Lagunari territories, the recovery of the assets publics and the maintenance of the security systems".