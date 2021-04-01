



April 1, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the 2020 traffic of the goods through the Swiss Alps it is diminished of -5,5%

In the first semester decrease of -13,8%. Increment of +4.1% in the second half of the year

Last year through the Swiss Alps tons of goods on the road and track are transported 34,8 million, the -5,5% in less regarding 2019, bending that is outcome of the -13,8% of the journeyed volumes of traffic in the first half of the 2020 regarding the same period of the year precedence, that they have totaled 17,1 million tons, to which is followed an increment of +4.1% in the next semester with a traffic of 17,7 million tons.

The federal Office of transports (UFT), evidencing that in the 2020 decrease of the industrial production which had to the pandemic of Covid-19 it has influenced also on the transalpine traffic goods, has specified that slid the transport on track has recorded a reduction marked than that on the road and that the quota the railroad is diminished of 0,5 points percentages attesting itself to 71.9%.

In particular, in the 2020 in the railway section volume of the transports, with 25,0 million tons enlivened, has been reduced of the -6,2% as a result of the reduction of the -11,9% in the first semester, with a traffic of 12,3 million tons, and an increase of +0.2% in the second half of the year with 12,7 million tons transported. In entire the 2020 traffic to complete wagons through the axis of the Gottardo it has been of 4,5 million tons (- 8.7%) and that through the axis of the Sempione of 1,1 million tons (- 30.6%), the transport arranged accompanied through the Gottardo has not been of 10,7 million tons (+6.0%) and through the Sempione of 7,6 million tons (- 9.4%), while the travelling freeway through the Sempione has transported 945 thousand tons (- 35.6%).

Last year in the street field transits through Alps (- 3.9%) for total 9,8 million transported tons (- 3.7% are recorded altogether 863 thousand), of which 4,7 million in the first semester (- 18.3%) and 5,1 million in second half of the year (+15.4%).

Emphasizing that in the second half of the year last year, after the slackenings of the rules in order to contain the pandemic, both sections have recovered land, the UFT has specified that the resumption has been faster and clean in the transport on the road mainly because of the restrictions to the traffic on the railway draft of the Sempione due to maintenance work during the summer.

