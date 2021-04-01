



April 1, 2021

Original news To February the traffics of the goods in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Go are diminished of the -14,7% and -18,4%

Enlivened altogether 4,5 million tons of cargos (- 15.6%)

Last February the traffic of the goods enlivened from the ports administered from the Authority of Harbour System of the Ligurian Sea Western is diminished of the -15,6% being piled to 4,5 million tons regarding 5,4 million in February 2020. The bending has been of the -14,7% relatively to the single traffic enlivened from the port of Genoa that has been pairs to 3,5 million tons, while in the From Liguria port of Savona-Go the reduction of the volumes more is emphasized being enlivened 970 thousand tons (- 18.4%).

In particular, to Genoa several tons of goods (- 13.5%), included 1,8 million containerized tons of goods (- 16.8%) realized with a handling of containers are enlivened 2,5 million pairs to 194 thousand teu (- 12.2%) and 732 thousand conventional tons of goods (- 4.4%). In the segment of the solid bulk the commercial traffic has been of 76 thousand tons (+102.3%) and that manufacturer of 161 thousand tons (+47.8%). In the field of the liquid bulk tons of mineral oils (- 28.7%) and 73 thousand tons of other cargos (+36.4%), of which 33 thousand tons of oils vegetables and wine (+175.2%) and 40 thousand chemicals tons of (- 3.6% are enlivened 713 thousand). Last February the harbour port of call of the capital of Liguria has recorded a traffic of 21 thousand fleeting of ferries (- 45.3%) and almost 7 thousand crocieristi (- 85.0%).

As for From Liguria Savona-Go, the traffic of the several goods has been of 1,0 million tons (+99.8%), of which 338 thousand tons of rotabili (- 1.8%), 183 thousand tons of goods in container (+68.9%), 29 thousand tons of fruit (+1.0%), 23 thousand tons of producing forest (to +57.6%) and 10 thousand tons of steels (+145.5%). The liquid bulk has attested to 296 thousand tons (- 49.1%), of which 268 thousand tons of crude oil (- 50.8%), 18 thousand of producing oil refined (- to 42.1%) and 10 thousand of other cargos (+99.7%). The bulk sand banks is dropped of -14,8% coming down to 91 thousand tons, volume constituted from 34 thousand tons of coal (33.1%), 14 thousand tons of minerals (+121.4%) and 43 thousand tons of other cargos (+19.7%). To February 2021 the traffic of the passengers has still turned out annulled regarding 3 thousand fleeting of the crocieristi ferries and 34 thousand enlivened in February 2020.