



April 2, 2021

Original news The budget 2020 of the shipowning group Greek Attica accusation the heavy impact of the pandemic

The year has been archived item with a loss after tax of -49,4 million euros

The Greek group Attica, than work fleets of ferries through the marks Superfast Ferries, Blue Ferries Star, Africa Morocco Link and Hellenic Seaways, has accused the impact of the effects of the pandemic of Covid-19 on own activity in the course of all 2020. Last year the revenues of the group are diminished of the -28,4% regarding 2019 coming down to 290,4 million euros, of which 213,3 million generated from for services national the marine ticket sales (- 28.0%), 68,9 million from for services international ticket sales (- 26.1%), 5,6 million from the sales on board of the ships employed in national services (- 49.4%) and 2,6 million from the sales on board of the ships of the group on the international routes (- 45.0%). The EBITDA is piled to 40,5 million euros (- 48.1%). Operating result and result after the taxes have been both of sign negative and pairs respective to -8,4 million and -49,4 million euros against results of positive sign for 35,1 million and 20,8 million euros in 2019.

Last year the fleets of the group have transported 3,3 million passengers (- 53%), 630 thousand private cars (- 38%) and 340 thousand cargo unit (- 14%).

In the single second half of the year of the 2020 transported passengers they have been 2,2 million (- 51%), the private cars 447 thousand (- 34%) and the cargo units 178 thousand (- 10%).

In the second half last year the revenues have been attested to 173,4 million euros (- 28.2%), of which 130,4 million generated from the sale of marine crossings on the national routes (- 27.1%), 38,0 million from the sale of international crossings (- 18.1%), 3,5 million from the sales on board of the ferries on the national routes (- 49.4%) and 1,5 million from the sales on board on the ships used in international services (- 46.3%). The EBITDA has been of 38,5 million euros (- 38.4%). The operating profit is piled to 12,8 million respect to an operating result of sign negative and pairs to -4,8 million euros in the period July-December of 2019. Attica has closed the second half of the year of the 2020 with a loss after tax of -8,4 million euros respect to a loss of -11,0 million in the same period of the exercise anniversary precedence.

