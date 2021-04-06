



April 6, 2021

Original news The important increase of the performances of the ONE induces NYK, MOL and "K" Linens to preview advanced profits to the waits

The market of the shipping containerized benefits of elevated levels of the question and the hires

The shipowning groups Japanese NYK, MOL and "K" Linens consider that the profits of financial year 2020, 31 exercise that will finish next March, will be considerably advanced regarding those previewed hardly little weeks ago. Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) esteem that financial year 2020 will be archived item with a recurrent profit of about 200 billion yen (1,8 billion dollars) respect to a result of 160 billion yen previewed 3rd February. NYK has explained that the correction to the rise of the forecast is carried out as a result of a advanced result to the waits that will be achieved in the segment of the containerized marine transport in which NYK work through the company of Ocean navigation Network Express (ONE), of which Nippon Yusen Kaisha it possesses 38% of the capital, improvement of the result - it has specified NYK - generated lasting of the important question of transports.

Also Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has explained that the variation of the forecasts is tied to a advanced result to the waits that will be recorded by the participated ONE, of which MOL it stops 31% of the capital, result that more will be elevated regarding the precedence formulated forecast 29th January - it has specified the Japanese shipowning group - graces is to the supported question of containerized marine transport that to the elevated level of the marine hires. In particular, MOL considers that she will close fiscal year 2020 with an ordinary profit of about 120 billion yen regarding the precedence forecast of 95 billion yen.

Also Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha ("K" Linens) has confirmed that the advanced result to the waits will be generated by the favorable conditions of the contanerizzato market of the shipping in which work ONE, of which "K" Linens possess 31% of the capital. "K" Linens has specified that if the waited for levels of the revenues and the operating profit turn out unchanged regarding the precedence communicated forecast, that is pairs respective to 612 billion and 3rd February 21 billion yen, the attended ordinary profit is of 75 billion regarding the precedence forecast of 50 billion yen.