



April 6, 2021

Necessary - it has explained - to move part of the fiscal cargo from the job and the enterprises to the consumption

Alsea, the Lombardic Association Shippers and Haulers, denunciation that, in spite of the companies is hit by the effects of the pandemic of the Covid-19, in the 2020 fiscal pressure on the enterprises is gone up. Remembering that the last Istat data show for a 2020 fiscal pressure in Italy of 43.1% on the GDP, in increase regarding 42.4% of the GDP of the year precedence, and that in the 2019 Italian fiscal pressure, to clearly of the submergeeed one and the illegal economy, one attested to 48.2%, president of Alsea, Betty Schiavoni, explained that for a long time to the field represented from the association he is demanded to indicate which are the priority participations for the section to insert in the National Plan of Resumption and Italian Resilience: "well - he has specified - we of it does not make a system but field issue Country, since if Italy does not work, also the single fields labor. For this, the priority must go to the reforms that are to the base of the Recovery Plan. With a focus on that treasurer".

Schiavoni has emphasized that, in I confront European, in Italy the fiscal imposition on the enterprises is elevated, fiscal pressure - it has specified - than, although the Covid-19 and the favorable participations of the government, quite is increased.

"The news worse, but - it has added the president of Alsea - is not that we are harassed of Europe, as unfortunately the data confirm, but is born from a careful reading of these data, as still evidenced from the National Foundation Commerces graduate on data of the EU commission". In particular, the fiscal pressure is canted by the side of the job, marked from an underground economy elevated, fragmented in a myriad of pays. Moreover, second the World-wide Bank, in the final results of the Paying Taxes, the index that studies the facility to pay the taxes for a domestic enterprise average-sized in according to activity year, Italy is to 128° the place on 190 examined Countries.

"These data - it has continued Schiavoni - confirm how much we know: our fiscal system is inefficient, complex and, would dare to say, unjust. In Italy in order to execute the fiscal implementations the enterprises must dedicate to many hours job: 238 against an average European of 161 hours. The time of attended of a reimbursement Vat is of 62,6 weeks against a total data of 27,3 weeks and a European of 16,4 weeks". The president of Alsea has evidenced that, moreover, Italy is one of the little Countries that ago to pay the revenue stamp and are between the dearer Countries for the prices for fuels (the third dearer Country for the diesel oil and fifth for gasoline - given of the EU commission).

"It is necessary - it has concluded Betty Schiavoni - a total reform of the fiscal system so that it is fair, simple and balanced. Moving part of the fiscal cargo from the job and the enterprises to the consumption; with a new relationship between State and contributors based on the confidence and the fairness. Bringing back the costs of the operation of the Authorities at the expense of the general fiscality. We hope so that president Draghi succeeds to get ahead this reform, as the other great challenges that it has in front of".