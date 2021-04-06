



April 6, 2021

Tanker "the Rumford" is assisted by the tugs and has resumed navigation

A ship newly has run aground today in the Suez Canal, incident that analogous one follows that had involved at the end last month the great portacontainer Ever Given and that it had determined the block of the marine traffic in the water way Egyptian for an entire week. Today, in fact, analogous rising have happened to tanker the Rumford of 62.000 tons of tonnage, ship of Italian flag that belongs to the fleet of Rizzo - Bottiglieri - De Pugs (RDB).

The Authority of the Suez Canal has emphasized that the today's incident has not involved problems to the naval traffic in the channel and has happened because of the sudden malfunctioning of the system of propulsion of the tanker that, in navigation in ballast, took part of the naval convoy that was crossing the channel directed towards north. The authority has evidenced that the incident is managed professionally by the tugs of Suez Canal Authority and has announced that the ship has continued the crosswalk of the channel after the breakdown is repaired by the same crew of the Rumford.

According to marine group GAC of Dubay, another ship would be involved in the incident of the Rumford. She a tanker in navigation in ballast would be a matter itself of Minerva Nike of Greek flag, also, than the incident of the Rumford would have run aground as a result of. Minerva Nike, than second such information would have remained blocked, turns out currently also it in navigation in order to reach the outlet of the channel on the Mediterranean.

However the number of ships that daily crosses the channel Egyptian, to confirmation is elevated still much that the delays in the marine traffic caused from the incident of the end of March must still be disposed. Suez Canal Authority has communicated that today the transits of 84 ships are recorded, of which 45 directed to north and 39 in navigation towards south.