



April 7, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Carnival previews to close the December-February trimester with a net loss almost two billions of dollars

Recorded an increment of the reservations

The American group Carnival Corporation, that he is world leader of the market of the cruises, has done today the point on the activity carried out in the first trimester of the fiscal year 2021, period that has been concluded 28th February and that the American company previews to record with a net loss of -1,97 billion dollars ripsetto to a net loss of -781 million recorded in the correspondent period of fiscal year 2020. Waited for the net loss not-GAAP is of -1,95 billion dollars respect to a profit not-GAAP of 150 million dollars totaled clearly in the quarter conclusosi on February 29, 2020.

Illustrating the activity carried out in the first trimester of the financial year the 2021 president and managing director of Carnival Corporation, Arnold Donald, have specified that the period of pause of the crocieristiche activities determined from the limitations to adopted mobility world-wise in order to contain the spread of the pandemic of Covid-19 is used in order to allow with the group to return in activity also with a more efficient fleet graces, in particular, to the income in the fleet of six new ships happened within last December and with the escape from the fleet of 19 less efficient ships.

Moreover Donald has emphasized that currently the volume of reservations for the next cruises is in phase of acceleration and has specified that in the quarter December 2020 - February 2021 has turned out advanced of 90% regarding the quarterly period precedence. Moreover it has evidenced that on 21 March the reservations for the programmed cruises for all the 2022 turned out advanced to those which to the give correspondent they were carried out for the cruises carried out in 2019, year - has remembered - that has been much good for the crocieristiche activities. Donald has specified moreover that the current level of the reservations is reached also with an advertising activity and commercial minim.

Carnival has made the point also on the resumption of the activities of own crocieristici marks. In particular, AIDA Cruises has resumed to carry out cruises in the Canarian islands in the end of March. Costa Crociere previews to resume the activities the next May with cruises between the Italian ports. P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard and Princess Cruises will resume the operations in summer with a long series of cruises the coasts of the United Kingdom. In summer it will resume the activity also Seabourn, with cruises in departure from Greece, while Holland America Line and Princess Cruises will offer tourist activities to earth in Alaska. While Carnival Cruise Line, waiting for to agree with the American authorities the modalities for the ripartenza, has announced the extension of the stop of own operations from the ports Americans until next the 30 june.