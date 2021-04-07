



April 7, 2021

Original news To Livorno a Pact for the job, the competitiveness and the social cohesion of the system has been undersigned city-port

One of the main topics is that of the technological innovation

Today to Livorno a Pact for the job has been undersigned, the competitiveness and the social cohesion of the system city-port of Livorno that - it has explained assessora to the port and integration port-city of the Municipality, Barbara Bonciani, having illustrated the initiative - "has the scope to start and to support a distance of collaboration between Municipality of Livorno and harbour community that looks to the economic and social future of the port and the city of Livorno, in a constructive climate of community and loyal collaboration, in order to favor the competitiveness of the entire harbour system and the integrated logistic chain, in favor of the city, of the enterprises and the workers".

"In particular - it has specified Bonciani - the Pact intends to start a collaboration of community on the future of the port legacy on the introduction of the technological innovation (automation-digitalisation). The retroportuali Europe Dock and warehouses will be semiautomated. The processes of technological innovation affect on the force job and the organization of the job and return necessary professionalities various, opening to necessity in terms of qualification and requalification of the workers. The challenge is that to anticipate and to govern the changes in existence favoring the ability to maintain and to create quality places of work".

Between the scopes of the Pact there are those to favor a climate of I confront open between all the actors of the harbour system and logistic which unavoidable element to the aim to promote the competitiveness of the port and the social estate of the city of Livorno and to attract investments and to support the development of the port being facilitated a better system of the "acquaintance", creating a sinergico relationship between institutions (city and port), marine, harbour, logistic cluster and scholastic and university institutions, so as to facilitate the formation of professionalities adapted to the processes of change in action Moreover the initiative is time to facilitate the offer integrated ofthe harbour and retroportuali infrastructures promuovendo a system of relations between productive world, logistic operators, harbour enterprises and institutions in the within of the various afferent productive rows to the port of Livorno and, in the within of the regarding enforced forecasts of law the form of organization of the harbour job and to support of the competitiveness and the productivity of the port, to facilitate covered of professionalizzazione and requalification of the workers, shared, adapted and adherent to the objectives of anticipate Pact.

Between the scopes there is also that to light support and to extend a system of international relations structured between the port and the city-port of Livorno and countries and territories that boast commercial interests with the port of call and to strengthen the image of the port, of the city and the enterprises in international within, also of the investments in course in harbour and retroportuale within, favoring a public-private collaboration.

The document is signed by the mayor of Livorno, Luca Salvetti, from assessora the Bonciani, the president of the Authority of Harbour System of the Tyrrhenian Sea Northern, Luciano Guerrieri, from the president of Confindustria Livorno and Massa Carrara, Piero Neri, let alone by Marco Mignogna (Assiterminal), Enrico Bonistalli (Asamar), Gloria Dari (Spedimar and Confetra), Massimo Angioli (CNA), Federico Barbera (Assimprese), Enzo Raugei (Ancip), Antonio Chelli (Alloy Cooperatives), Giuseppe Guggiardo (Filt-Cgil), Gian Luca Vianello (Uiltrasporti) and Dino Keszei (Fit-Cisl).