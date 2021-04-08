



April 8, 2021

Original news The president of the Authority of Regulation of the Transports announces the will to start a season of confronts with the road haulage

In a letter to the presidents of the associations of the section it has specified also the modalities of determination and deposit of the contribution anniversary to ART

The president of the Authority of Regulation of the Transports (ART), Nicola Zaccheo, that he has assumed the charge 19th October, has announced today the will to promote the start of a new season of confronts and collaboration with the field of the road haulage, also regarding future regolatorie requirements, in the within of the delineated institutional frame from the enforced normative picture.

A digestive tablet parrebbe this will expressed from Zaccheo in a missive sent to the presidents of the associations of the enterprises of the road haulage since in the same letter it has specified the modalities of determination of the contribution which had anniversary 2021 for the operation of ART from these companies, whose representations for a long time denounce the imposition of the share of 0,6 the per thousand one of the turnover (on a maximum of 1 the per thousand one allowed from the law) which contribution to the operation of the Authority of Regulation of the Transports.

In the missive the president of ART has explained that contribution 2021, as definitively assessed by the Council of State, is determined to such an extent gives: to avoid rebelling of obligation contributive at the expense of the operating little ones and of the microenterprises; to hold account of the economic and finalcial crises that are hitting in particular the field of the transports; to come encounter to the requirements of case of the companies.

Zaccheo has specified that the enterprises that exercise services of transport of goods on the road connected with freeways, railway ports, ports of call goods, airports, to interpose to you are held to the deposit of the contribution only if they have, on December 31, 2020, in own availability vehicles, equipped of cargo ability, with total mass beyond the 26,000 kilograms let alone tractors with rimorchiabile weight beyond the 26,000 kilograms. To the aims of the contribution the turnover deriving from such activities is computed alone and turns from these means. Moreover Zaccheo has specified that a threshold of exemption for the enterprises of transport with turnover until three million euro is characterized, for which the deposit has not had for contributive amounts that turned out pairs or inferior to 1.800 euros, and that the Council of ART has had at last that, contrarily to up to now happened how much, the contribution for year 2021 must be poured in measure pairs to a third party of the amount within and not beyond on April 30, 2021; the two residual third party must be poured within and not beyond on October 29, 2021.