



April 9, 2021

Original news It unprecedented continues the increase of the revenues of the Evergreen Marine Corporation

Last month they are increased of +134.8%

The increase unprecedented of the revenues of the company of containerized navigation Evergreen Marine Corporation of Taipei is continued pure to March 2021. Last month, in fact, the volume of transactions is piled to 32,17 billion dollars of Taiwan (USA 1,13 billion dollars), with an increment of +134.8% regarding 13,70 billion recorded to March 2020.

The Asian company has established also a new historical record of the value of the quarterly revenues: in the first three months of 2021, in fact, they have been attested to 90,24 billion dollars of Taiwan, with a progression of +107.8% regarding 43,43 billion in the first three months last year.

