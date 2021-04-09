



April 9, 2021

Messina: necessary to concentrate the resources on those participations that allow with the logistic system and the transport to complete a true quality jump

Assarmatori has announced that in the National Plan of Resumption and Resilience, than within end of month will have to be sent to the EU commission, they are included deep for means billion of euro in order to favor I renew and the refitting of the Italian fleet of ferry boats. To conclusion of the today's plenary session of job in order to discuss the contents about the PNRR, it is turned on convocation of the minister of Infrastructures and of Sustainable Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, the shipowning association has specified that, "receiving the requests of Assarmatori, the minister together with its Technical Structure has characterized in the proposal shared with the minister of the Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, and therefore in the great attention to local public transport and the connections with the islands, one of the strategic keys for throws again of the system Country in a vision of integrated modality of transport".

Expressing satisfaction for the insertion of the measure, the president of Assarmatori, Stefano Messina, it has evidenced the necessity to concentrate the resources that will be made available with the PNRR on those participations that allow with the logistic system and the transport to complete a true quality jump in the direction of the efficiency and the sustainability. Between these - it has specified - they occupy a first floor position the measures of boosting for the marine transport, that they allow to renew the fleet, improving some the environmental performances, and to prime a positive chain reaction in terms of occupation and industrial production, in particular in national the shipbuilding industry and the row of the suppliers on the single territories.

Messina has rimarcato also the necessity of a coordination of the participations priority publics for how much the electrification of the harbour docks concerns, and the technical adaptation of the ships that to those docks will call systematically.