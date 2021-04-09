



April 9, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Florida brings charges to the American federal government for the been extended stop tax to the cruises

The Biden administration - the attorney general Ashley Moody has denounced - is unjustly hitting and blocking our crocieristica industry on the obsolete data base

The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, and the attorney general of Florida, Ashley Moody, they have announced to have instituted a legal action against the administration Biden and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in order to have determined to be extended the arrest warrant of the crocieristica industry and, in particular, in order to speed up the revocation of the Conditional Sailing Order, disposition considered illegal from the government of Florida that is emitted by the CDC, the federal agency for the public health. DeSantis and Moody have denounced that the block unprecedented of the crocieristica activity by the federal government has directly damaged the State of Florida and its citizens, having provoked damages to the economy for billions of dollars.

"We must allow with our cruise ships and theirs employee - DeSantis has asserted - to return to the job and to sail newly in safety. For being clear, no federal law authorizes the CDC to on a national level impose to indeterminate time the closing of an entire industry. This cause is indispensable in order protect the citizens of Florida from the soperchierie of the federal government and from the consequent damages to the economy of our State".

"The cruises - the prosecuting attorney Moody has remembered - constitute a vital part of the industry of tourism of Florida that appoints to a job thousands of people and stimulates the economy of our State. Every day the federal government unjustly forces to the inactivity this economic giant and our economy of it suffers. The effect to chain of this mistaken federal block has implications all-out for the industry of the cruises, for tourism international, for the companies that they would benefit from the inflow of visitors, for the economy of our State and for the thousands of citizens of Florida who work in the field. But this that is still worse of the heavy caused economic damage from this sopruso federal one is the precedence established from a Biden administration yearning to impose rules, that it is unjustly hitting and blocking our crocieristica industry on the obsolete data base. Our litigation - Moody has explained - sight to place end to this federal embezzlement and to allow with the citizens of Florida to return to the job and to travel in safety".

DeSantis and Moody has remembered that the crocieristica industry of Florida is firm from March last year when issued by the CDC of the "Not Sail Order", prohibition of navigation - they have emphasized - that it is still in vigor although the fact that the vaccine for the Covid-19 is wide available, than other nations have reactivated the crocieristiche activities with success and in safety and that other fields as the aerial transport, the city transport, the hotels, the restaurants, the university, the parks to topic, the casinos and the bars have reopened with success.

DeSantis and Moody have remembered moreover that a Maritime relationship last September of the Federal Commission (FMC) have estimated that during the first six months of the pandemic the economic losses in Florida generated by the closing of the crocieristico field are piled to 3,2 billion dollars. The governor and the attorney general have evidenced at last that today beyond former 6 thousand working of the crocieristico field they have introduced demanded of unemployment ndemnity.