



April 12, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Inaugurated the railway connection directed between the docks of the port naval of Carrara and the national net

Sommariva: the resumption of full efficiency of the railroad, for a port, is the guarantee of a future perspective

Today in the port naval of Carrara a new bundle of railroads that arrives directly to the Fiorillo dock and that it will allow to compose the trains sottobordo the ships, with remarkable advantages in terms of operativity and efficiency is inaugurated. In this way the old tracing of the railroads is integrated that runs along the fence that separates to the port from tree-lined avenue C. Columbus and that it is made modernization object. The new integral work and is completed graces also to the job carried out from Italian Railway Net that has completed an important maintenance operation of the line that goes from the port until the station of Massa, improving therefore the connection of this arm that connects the port of call with national the railway line.

"That today - it has emphasized the president of the Region Tuscany, Eugenio Giani, taking part to the ceremony - is an important stage for the idea of logistics founded on the cure of the iron. The new connection between the port naval of Carrara and national the railway system constitutes a real quality jump for the future of the port of call and all the territory Apuan. More the commercial exchanges pass and always will pass through the valorization of the railway lines. In this perspective, the Tuscany Region will continue in its engagement online with the contents of the Agreement of initial program".

Also president of the Authority of Harbour System of the Ligurian Sea Orientale, Mario Sommariva, has evidenced the importance of the new bundle of railroads, "because - it has found - the resumption of full efficiency of the railroad, for a port, is the guarantee of a future perspective. The marine traffic cannot live and prosper without efficient railway connections. The presence today of president Giani - it has continued Sommariva - is an attention sign that we pick with great positività. It is in fact solo through the intense collaboration with the Tuscany Region that the port naval of Carrara will be able to take off and to become competitive".