



April 13, 2021

Original news To March the traffic of the goods in the port of Singapore is diminished of -1,4%

The goods containerized pairs to 31,9 million tons (- 2.0% have been)

Last month, so as in the eleven months precedence, the traffic of the goods enlivened from the port of Singapore has recorded a piled bending being to 52,6 million tons, with a reduction of the -1,4% on March 2020. The goods containerized pairs to 31,9 million tons (- 2.0%) with a handling of containers almost 3,3 million teu (+2.3% have been). Down also the goods conventional with 1,8 million tons (- 9.3%) so as the oil bulk with 17,0 million tons (- 0.4%). The only increase is marked by the traffics of the not oil bulk that has totaled than 1,8 million tons (+10.0% more).

In the first trimester of the 2021 Asian harbour port of call it has enlivened altogether 151,1 million tons, with a decrease of the -0,7% on the first three months last year. In the field of the container pairs to 9,3 million teu (+0.3% are enlivened 91,0 million tons (+0.5%) with a handling of containers). The goods conventional pairs to 5,4 million tons (- 10.8%), the oil bulk to 48,4 million tons (- 4.4% have been) and the other bulk to 6,3 million tons (+27.8%).

