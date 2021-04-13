



April 13, 2021

Wished the creation underlying in order to assure the stability of the prices, to reduce the uncertainty for the companies and to limit the financial and administrative burdens at the expense of PMI

The Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS) and the Swedish Shipowners' Association (Svensk Sjöfart), associations that represent the Greek and Swedish shipowners, and the organization not governmental Transport & Environment (T&E) in a letter sent to the EU commission have invited it to adopt a solution of the system for the exchange of the quotas emission of European Union (ETS EU) adapted specifically to the field of international the marine transport.

In particular, UGS, Svensk Sjöfart and T&E have exhorted the EU commission to preview the institution of a bottom dedicated to the shipping to the aim to assure the stability of the prices, to reduce the uncertainty for the companies and in order to limit the financial and administrative burdens at the expense of the thousands of small and averages enterprises that - they have explained in the letter - constitute the spine of the marine industry. The three organizations have specified that such "Ocean Fund" could be used in order to finance also the activities of research & development for the naval fuel creation new greens, without which - they have emphasized - the decarbonizzazione of the shipping will be impossible.

Moreover UGS, Svensk Sjöfart and T&E have asked the EU commission to that is apply to the principle "who pollutes wage" and to designate the commercial operators, the part that wage in order to obtain fuel and that controls the carbon print of the ships, which responsibles in the within of the next adoption of measures based on the market. "In the field of the marine transport - they have clarified in the letter - the carbon emissions remarkablly are influenced by the technical and operating parameters of the ships. Also the technically more efficient ship can be used in inefficient way, with a consequent one elevated pollution from carbon. The operating parameters are always fixed from the commercial operators, that is the entity that determines the route of the ships, the speed, the transported cargo and that it acquires the fuel. Therefore the marine ETS would have to assure that also the commercial operators of the ships are responsible for the burdens of the pollution from carbon to the aim to stimulate them to make to work the ships in the more efficient way from the environmental point of view".

UGS, Svensk Sjöfart and T&E have invited also the EU commission to preview that the previewed measures are not limited to the single marine transport in the within of the EU as, since many companies exclusively operate or mainly oceanic services of marine transport or short beam, such limitation would unjustly load the majority with the burdens on the single operators of marine transport short beam and would reduce the environmental effectiveness of the measures.

At last the three organizations have asked Brussels not to assign free quotas as - has explained - because of the characteristic different of the launches segment of the industry of the shipping, such quotas could cause to distortions of the competition and useless complexities. "- They have evidenced UGS, Svensk Sjöfart and T&E - moreover sussiste the great risk that the greater, richer companies and that emit more emissions accumulate all the free quotas and that they are the sun smaller companies to having to support the burdens".