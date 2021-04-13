



April 13, 2021

Egypt has demanded a compensation of 900 million dollars for the damages caused from the silting up of the ship in the Suez Canal

Portacontainer the Ever Given, than at the end last month has caused the block of the naval traffic in the run aground Suez Canal being itself to about six miles nautical from the income south of the water way Egyptian, is placed under seizure. The ship is firm in the Great Lake Amaro, the largest basins water of the channel, from on 29 March, day in which the operations of disincagliamento they have had happened and where the unit is towed.

The government Egyptian has confirmed today the happened seizure of the portacontenitori as the society owner of a shipping company of the ship, the Japanese Shoei Kisen Kaisha, he would not intend to recognize to Egypt a compensation of 900 million dollars for the damages caused from the naval incident comprehensive of the expenses necessary in order to put again the portacontainer in flotation and in order to tow it let alone of the losses generated from the interruption for six days of the marine traffic in the channel.

