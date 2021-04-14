



April 14, 2021

Original news In the first trimester of the 2021 containerized trade in the terminals of CMPort it has grown of +27.8%

Enlivened 31,9 million container

In the first trimester of this year the harbour terminals of the group Lower Merchants Port Holdings Co. (CMPort) of Hong Kong has enlivened a traffic of the container pairs to 31,9 million teu, with a decided increment of +27.8% regarding the first three months of 2019 when the traffic volume, pairs almost 25,0 million teu, had recorded a decrease of the -5,4% regarding the first trimester of the year precedence.

In the first three months of the 2021 single harbour terminal of the group to Hong Kong, in the remainder of China and to Taiwan they have enlivened 23,7 million teu (+18.0%), while the traffic of the containers in the terminals foreign countries has been of 8,2 million teu (+68.3%).

Moreover in the first trimester of this year the terminals of CMPort have enlivened a traffic of bulk pairs to 130,4 million tons (+32.8%), of which 128,9 million tons enlivened in single Chinese ports (+33.3%).

