April 14, 2021
- In the first trimester of the 2021 containerized trade in the terminals of CMPort it has grown of +27.8%
- Enlivened 31,9 million container
- In the first trimester of this year the harbour terminals of the group Lower Merchants Port Holdings Co. (CMPort) of Hong Kong has enlivened a traffic of the container pairs to 31,9 million teu, with a decided increment of +27.8% regarding the first three months of 2019 when the traffic volume, pairs almost 25,0 million teu, had recorded a decrease of the -5,4% regarding the first trimester of the year precedence.
- In the first three months of the 2021 single harbour terminal of the group to Hong Kong, in the remainder of China and to Taiwan they have enlivened 23,7 million teu (+18.0%), while the traffic of the containers in the terminals foreign countries has been of 8,2 million teu (+68.3%).
- Moreover in the first trimester of this year the terminals of CMPort have enlivened a traffic of bulk pairs to 130,4 million tons (+32.8%), of which 128,9 million tons enlivened in single Chinese ports (+33.3%).