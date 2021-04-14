



April 14, 2021

Necessary time before fuel methanol, ammonia, bio-fuels, hydrogen and cells effectively become applicable solutions on wide scale

A more and more sustainable and respectful marine transport of the atmosphere and the communities cannot more considered being exclusive burden of the private operators and in order to limit in the times more possible straits the impacts on the climatic changes not are other road that an intelligent use of the incentives publics for the adaptation of the marine fleets. The president of Assarmatori has asserted this morning, Stefano Messina, in the course of a public audition that has held near the Committee on Transport and Tourism of the European Parliament.

Messina, than in the panel of experts consulted for every field of the transport has represented the world of the shipping, has explained that politics of the incentives must be coherent with the investments in research & development of technical solutions and alternative fuel use. "The road to cover - it has specified - is still long and the search will have to still make to make many steps forward before fuel methanol, ammonia, bio-fuels, hydrogen and cells effectively become applicable solutions on wide scale, with the reliability and the safety that the marine transport of passengers and goods demands. They serve therefore - it has emphasized the president of Assarmatori - competences but also resources important financial institutions, that they must be adequately supported is from the private sector is from the governments and the European Union".

"Waiting for the definitive solutions, but - it has concluded Messina - it must since accompany quickly the transition with the existing fuels and technologies: with particular attention to the GNL (the which liquified natural gas) let alone to cold ironing (the electrification of the harbour docks) that they can be solutions within reach, on condition that also the private investments for the adaptation of the ships are placed side by side by far-sighted politics of incentives publics and investments here".