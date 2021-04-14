



April 14, 2021

The objective is the revocation of the order of forfeiture of the ship

The company of taiwanese navigation Evergreen Marine Corporation has announced that it is estimating the possibilities so that the Ever Given, the ship hit from order of forfeiture relatively to the incident provoked in the Suez Canal, and its cargo is dealt separately regarding the demand for compensation of the damages caused from the silting up of the portacontainer and from the consequent block of the channel. The aim - it has emphasized today Evergreen - is to go to any length in order to carry to term shipments entrusted from the customers with all the due timeliness and in order to diminish the impacts negatives of the event.

The Ever Given, that it takes part of the fleet of the Evergreen but is of property of the Japanese Shoei Kisen Kaisha, had run aground 23rd March in the channel Egyptian provoking some the block for six days and after the disincagliamento the ship was towed in the Great Amaro Lake where still it is found and where yesterday it is placed under seizure from the authorities Egyptians with the attempt to obtain the compensation of the damages caused from the incident ( on 13 April 2021).

Evergreen has announced of being informed today from the Shoei Kisen Kaisha that yesterday the portacontenitori is placed under seizure. Moreover the taiwanese company has specified that, second how much official notice from the insurance company of the ship, the British P&I Club, 7th April the society owner of a shipping company has received from the Authority of the Suez Canal a demand for compensation of 916 million dollars. Evergreen has specified moreover that the happened encounter monday slid between the society owner of a shipping company and Suez Canal Authority has been unfruitful as - has specified the taiwanese company - the demands for the authority Egyptian would not be in great part supported from exculpatory documentation. From here the decision of the Authority of the Suez Canal to introduce the next day the request of seizure of the ship that is received by the Court Egyptian.

Evergreen has appealed to the parts so that a transattivo agreement is reached that allows to revoke the order of forfeiture in the short possible time.