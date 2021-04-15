



April 15, 2021

Todaro: the family of our societies increases itself ulteriorly reaching the number of 300 dependent

The Authority of Harbour System of the Sea of Western Sicily has announced that the passage of 99 dependent of the CLP has happened, the Company Working Harbour of the Western Sicily, society cooperative that manages the temporary labor in the ports, to the PortItalia Srl, the exclusive concessionaire of the container terminal of the port of Palermo and of other services it is in the port of call of the Sicilian capital that in that of Termini Imerese. Meanwhile 81 workers are assumed to indeterminate time in the 14 CLP and others it will be in the arc of next the two years. In this last case draft of interim that will be called in order to tackle to the necessities of the companies that orbit in the system port.

The AdSP has specified that the transfer in mass of the CLP workers, that they will maintain to the levels of organization and the releases of seniority, with the advantage not to be more framed and paid to days but full-time, has been possible in the first place thanks to the maintenance of the activity and the store clerks although the Covid, but also by virtue of the programmed retirements from PortItalia in next the 18 months (altogether 40 working units) and those already started in the past couple of years (a some thirty in all).

"Today - the president of CLP and only administrator of PortItalia has explained, Giuseppe Todaro - the family of our societies increases itself ulteriorly reaching the number of 300 dependent if we count also Harbour Operations and Services. An unthinkable result, hardly little years ago, thanks to which tens of workers will be able to now look to the future with greater confidence and more serenity".

"We are - it has emphasized the president of the AdSP, Pasqualino Monti - revolutionizing our ports of call, not only from the point of view of the infrastructural equipment and functional accommodation, but also completing a picture already in continuous movement with the agreement which signed last October with the unions and the consequent answers on the occupation. A concrete result, although the moment of uncertainty that we cross, that it emphasizes the potentialities of the port in planning and realizing, step after step, the future in which we wish to live. The job of the people is that returns the investments a real change".