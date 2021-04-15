ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
April 15, 2021

Last month the traffic of the container in the port of Hong Kong has grown of +7.1%

In the first trimester of the 2021 +2.4% are enlivened 4,2 million teu ()

Last month the port of Hong Kong has enlivened a traffic of the container pairs to 1,62 million teu, with a progression of +7.1% regarding 1,51 million teu in March 2020. In the first trimester of the 2021 Chinese harbour port of call it has enlivened altogether 4,20 million teu, with an increment of +2.4% on the first three months last year.


