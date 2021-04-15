



It is constructed in the ship yard of Ancona

Today in the ship yard of Ancona of the Fincantieri Viking Venus, the new cruise ship realized for the society is delivered Viking owner of a shipping company. The unit will be placed in the segment of market of unit of small dimensions: in fact, as the twin units, it will have a tonnage of about 47.800 tons, will be equipped of 465 cabins and it will be able to accommodate 930 passengers.

Fincantieri has started its relationship with Viking in 2012. From the first order of two ships, today the collaboration has reached the 20 units in total, included the two special cruise ships ordered to Vard, Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris, and the options. Draft of an absolute record, the greater number of unit for a constructor on behalf of a single shipowner.

Before the series, Viking Star, it is realized in the yard of Marghera and delivered in 2015. The next units, Viking Sea, Viking Sky, Viking Sun, Viking Orion and Viking Jupiter, delivered between 2016 and 2019, are constructed to Ancona. Others nine units, included those as an option, will take the sea from the Italian plants in the next few years.