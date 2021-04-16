



April 16, 2021

Original news Named the 29 extraordinary commissioners in order to unblock 57 public works

Draft of projects of the total value of 82,7 billion euros

The government has formally named the 29 extraordinary commissioners in order to manage 57 public works, whose task will be to unblock their realization. Draft of 16 railway infrastructures for a value of 60,8 billion euros, of 14 street ones for 10,9 billion, 12 water barracks for public safety for 528 million, 11 works for 2,8 billion, three harbour infrastructures for 1,7 billion and a subway for 5,9 billion euros. The total value of the works is therefore of 82,7 billion euros (21,6 billion to the North, 24,8 billion to the Center and 36,3 billion to the South) financed, to enforced legislation, for about 33 billion euros. The financing will be completed with ulterior national and European resources, comprised Next Generation EU.

On the base of the cronoprogrammi available, in the course of the 2021 the opening of 20 yards is previewed, which 50 in 2022 and ulterior 37 in 2023 will join some.

Draft - it has emphasized the minister of Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility, Enrico Giovannini - of "an important step for I throw again myself of the public works in Italy. Infrastructure draft for a long time attended from citizens and enterprises, in great part already financed. The performance of the commissariate works will determine also important fallen back economic and occupational. Considered that a meaningful part of the works is localized to the South, we expect positive impacts in terms of reduction of the gap infrastructural between the territories of our Country. In two months we have completed a process that was firm for a long time, but now is necessary to proceed fastly to the fine performance of the cronoprogrammi and to such I intend to meet the commissioners as soon as possible. The Ministry will quarterly monitor the realization of the various phases, so to remove timely eventual obstacles".

Between the commissariate works, in the harbour field the task to follow the project for the realization of the new outer dam of the port of Genoa is entrusted the president of the Authority of Harbour System of the Ligurian Sea Western, Paolo Emilio Signorini, that for the realization of the Europe Dock, the new harbour platform of Livorno, is assigned to the president of the Authority of Harbour System of the Tyrrhenian Sea Northern, Luciano Guerrieri, and the task for I throw again of shipbuilding naval in the port of Palermo and for the interface the port-city the president of the Authority of Harbour System of the Sea of Western Sicily, Pasqualino Monti.