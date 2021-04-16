



April 16, 2021

The exporter of producing ceramic of the EU - they emphasize - have serious problems in making sure their shipments

European Shippers' Council (ESC), the association of the European loaders, denunciation for a long time that recent the important increase of the marine hires, between the various impacts negatives that it has on the economies and the operators, risks to penalize the European exports considerable. To the denunciation Cerame-Unie, the European association of the ceramic industry has been associated today, that it has confirmed as own field is hit by the pull-up unprecedented of the transport costs of the goods. From here the appeal that ESC and Cerame-Unie have launch to the EU commission so that it assures that the producers of the EU "continue to be able themselves to make use of fair and accessible services of marine transport".

The two associations have emphasized that "the loss of balance between supply and demand in the marine transport of the goods as a result of the total pandemic of Covid-19 has determined an increase of the costs of marine shipments and has upset grandemente the total commercial exchanges. The sudden increase of the marine transport costs - Cerame-Unie and ESC have explained - is having an impact negative on the export of the goods and supplying of raw materials in all European industries, included that of the ceramics. The exporter of producing ceramic of the EU have serious problems in making sure their shipments and are obliged to pay increasing prices in order to send their produced ones abroad".

Remembering that in the USA, South Korea and China they have been under way investigations in order to examine the current behavior of the operators of marine transport, Cerame-Unie and ESC have invited the EU commission to monitor these worrisome developments of the field of the marine transport to the aim to restore fair conditions. Moreover the two associations have found that, in the current circumstances unprecedented, the European regulations of exemption for category applied to the navigation companies that operate line services do not seem sufficient in order to control the market in efficient way.

