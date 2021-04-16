



April 16, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the first trimester of the 2021 traffic of the goods in the ports managed from the AdSP of the Southern Adriatic it is dropped of -8,2%

To Bari tons (- 6.0%) and to Brindisi 1,61 million tons (- 13.1% are enlivened 1,29 million)

In the first trimester of the 2021 apulian ports of Bari, Brindisi, Manfredonia, Barletta and Monopolies, that they are administered by the Authority of Harbour System of Mare Adriatico Meridionale, have enlivened 3,36 million tons of goods, with a bending of the -8,2% on the first three months last year, of which 2,37 million tons to the disembarkation (- 15.8%) and 993 thousand to boarding (+16.9%).

In increase they have turned out the goods several that, altogether, they are piled to 1,53 million tons (+5.6%), of which 1,33 million tons of rotabili (+6.4%) and 182 thousand tons of containerized cargos (+11.7%) totaled with a handling of containers pairs to 17.596 teu (- 6.1%). The solid bulk is diminished of -24,2% coming down to the 1,15 million one tons, of which 386 thousand tons of cereals (- 24.3%), 374 thousand tons of carbons (+63.2%), 145 thousand tons of chemicals (+2.5%), 91 thousand tons of minerals, concretes and soccers (- 81.5%), oleaginous 69 thousand tons of alimentary commodities, feeds and (- 20.7%), 41 thousand tons of producing to metalworkers (+136.5%) and 41 thousand tons of other solid bulk (+12.6%). Down also the liquid bulk that has attested to 687 thousand tons (- 2.5%), of which 416 thousand refined producing tons of oil (- 2.2%), 162 thousand oil tons of producing gaseous, which liquified or compressed and natural gas (+1.8%) and 106 thousand tons of other cargos liquids (- 11.9%).

In the field of the passengers the traffic of the ferries has totaled 59 thousand people (- 29.4%).

In the first trimester of this year the single port of Bari has enlivened 1,29 million tons (- 6.0%), of which 774 thousand tons to the disembarkation (- 17.3%) and 516 thousand tons to boarding (+18.4%). In the harbour port of call of Brindisi the traffic has been totally of 1,61 million tons (- 13.1%), of which 1,20 million tons to the disembarkation (- 19.3%) and 409 thousand to boarding (+12.4%).