



April 19, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The Authority of Harbour System of the Sea of Sicily Oriental applies reductions in price to the concession canons

Refreshments for a total of 635 thousand euros to the operators of the ports of Augusta and Catania

The Authority of Harbour System of the Sea of Sicily Oriental subscribes 635 thousand euros of canons of concession at the expense of the harbour concessionaires of the ports of Augusta and Catania in application of article 199 "Dispositions in matter of harbour job and marine transports" of the bill n. 34 on May 19, 2020 "urgent Measures in health matter, support to the job and the economy, let alone of connected social policies to the epidemiologica emergency from Covid-19", provision that has between the scopes that to support the enterprises hit from the effects of the pandemic on their activity.

In particular, the AdSP has decided to give back a part of the canons already poured from harbour and concessionary enterprises, for a total of 450 thousand euros, and the quota remaining 185 thousand euros as reduction in price on the canons still to pour.

The harbour agency has specified that last January it has demanded to all the subjects of which to the legal regulation on May 19, 2020 introducing the documentation useful to prove the exceeding decrease of turnover 20% for the temporal periods object of refreshments and that at the end last month has concluded the operations of verification of the received documentation and has approved of the directory of the refreshments for the periods: January-July 2020 on the escort of the decrease of turnover of the period February-june 2020 regarding 2019; August-December 2020 on the escort of the decrease of turnover of the period July-November 2020 regarding 2019. The amount of the refreshment is determined applying the indications of the Ministry of Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility.

The AdSP of the Sea of Sicily Oriental, motivating the decision to grant the refreshments, has explained that "they give beyond a year we are facing the terrible pandemic emergency, that has generated not little damages to the world-wide economy. In this moment more than ever, he is therefore indispensable to make system and to support the harbour operators, than untiringly they have worked during all the period and that they by now attend from months a resumption at full speed. It is considered therefore that adequate and fast a public support can contribute to mitigate, at least partially, the consequences of the crisis".

In entire the 2020 port of Augusta, administered from the AdSP of the Sea of Sicily Oriental, it has enlivened altogether 24,0 million tons of goods, with a bending of the -2,3% on the year precedence, of which 23,0 million tons of liquid bulk (- 3.1%), constituted by 6,2 million tons of crude oil (- 9.3%), 15,3 million producing tons of oil refined (- 1.1%), 728 thousand tons of chemicals (to +7.2%) and 723 thousand tons of gas liquified or compressed and natural gas (+3.8%), and 1,0 million tons of solid bulk (+19.5%), constituted from 740 thousand tons of minerals and materials from construction (+37.1%), 170 thousand tons of producing metalworkers (+21.6%), 41 thousand tons of coal and lignite (- 22.7%) and 90 thousand tons of other solid bulk (- 34.8%).

Last year the port of Catania, also it administered from the AdSP of the Sicily Oriental, has enlivened 8,3 million tons of goods (- 1.5%), of which almost 8,0 million tons of several goods (- 1.2%), constituted by 7,4 million tons of rotabili (- 1.1%) and 568 thousand tons of containerized goods (- 2.6%), and 343 thousand tons of solid bulk (- 8.4%), constituted from 190 thousand tons of producing metalworkers (- 1.6%), 67 thousand tons of cereals (+2.1%), 40 thousand tons of minerals and materials from construction (- 54.5%), 22 thousand tons of food, it feed and oily seeds (+391.1%), 14 thousand tons of chemicals (- to 6.1%) and 9 thousand tons of other solid bulk (+40.3%).





