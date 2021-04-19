



April 19, 2021

Original news Fedespedi on 31 December asks the dismissal for the application of the new rules on the radiometric controls

De Crescenzo: expanded times and costs would put to serious risk the ability to the Italian logistics to compete to total level

Fedespedi exhorts the government to send back to next 31 December the application of the new rules on the radiometric controls in import in the ports and the Italian airports, whose taken effect currently it is previewed for next 30 April. The new rules - the federation of the Italian shippers has remembered - will return the radiometric surveillance obligatory on a longest list of goods, comprised simple viti or metallic buttons, and the controls and the relative burdens in terms of times and costs - according to Confetra esteem - would fall back on the 70-80% of the goods in import.

Fedespedi has evidenced that the consequent exponential increase of the activities of control on the goods in arrival risks to paralyze the Italian ports of call, than in the last year has already had to face situations of great difficulty: the reorganization of the job demanded from the Covid, the decrease of the traffics and, last, the risk of congestion as consequence of the block of the Suez Canal, that own in correspondence of the effectiveness of the new rules must have its peak.

"We ask the Ministry of the Economic Development - it has explained Domenico de Crescenzo, vice president of Fedespedi with delegation to Customs and relationships with the Agency of Customs and the Monopolies - to postpone the term on 30 April and to make to on December 31, 2021 slip the effectiveness of the new rules on the radiometric surveillance of the goods in income in the Country. This for giving the time to the competent offices - besides the Ministry of the Economic Development, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, of the Atmosphere, the Job, of the Health, felt the Agency of Customs and the Monopolies and the National Inspectorate for the Nuclear safety - to fix, before the next expiration to year-end, the new rules and a new directory of the produced ones that they will have to be subordinates to the radiometric controls during clearance, in continuity with previewed how much from the enforced norms, that they demonstrate of being already wide effective in guaranteeing safety of the goods regarding eventual risks of radioactivity".

Fedespedi, in fact, together with Confetra that 26th March has sent to minister Giorgetti a combined letter with Confindustria on the topic, asks to confirm the dispositions of decrees ministerial n.100/2011, provisions - it has found the federation - "that they have demonstrated in the years of being effective in asking for any risk of radioactive contamination and that they are already most rigorous between those adopted by the Member States EU, also according to the authoritative opinion of the Director of the Agency of Customs and the Monopolies, Marcello Minenna, which - careful and opened to the dialogue with the world of the logistics - shares also the worry about one possible slow down of national the logistic system".

"To return severeer norms already efficient - it has emphasized de Crescenzo - it would not carry some ulterior advantage in terms of safety and protection of the public health, that they are for us, as for the public administration, a sure priority. However, sure it would damage national the economic interests. The competitiveness of our ports and airports and their ability to attract traffics is closely legacies to the efficiency of the activities of clearance of the goods. Times and costs expanded would put to serious risk ability to logistics Italian to compete to level total, to the detriment of operators, enterprises manufacturers and of all economy Italian, already burdened for a year as that pandemic, where numerous disruption in the supply chain they have demonstrated how much the logistics is, instead, a strategic field, from which they depend the economic and social well-being of the Country".