



April 19, 2021

To March the traffic of the goods in the port of Barcelona has grown of +13.9%

Hard increase of the containerized trade with 312 thousand teu enlivened (+41.7%)

Last month the traffic of the goods enlivened from the port of Barcelona has recorded an increment of +13.9% being is pairs to beyond 5,5 million tons regarding 4,9 million tons in March 2020. The increase is generated mainly by the decided rise of the containerized trade that is piled to 3,3 million tons (+35.4%) and is realized with a container handling pairs to 312 thousand teu (+41.7%) of which 145 thousand in transit (93.1%). After eight months of the reduction, it is returned to go up the traffic of new cars with 58 thousand enlivened vehicles (+9.9%). In fort increase also the solid bulk with 350 thousand tons (+29.0%), of which 128 thousand tons of cereals and flours (+331.9%), 83 thousand tons of broad beans of soybean (+45.8%), 57 thousand tons of concretes (- 55.2%), 42 thousand tons of salt (+307.3%), 17 thousand tons of metallic scrap irons (+161.8%) and 15 thousand tons of potash (- 45.8%). Stable the goods conventional that has totaled 917 thousand tons. The liquid bulk is diminished of -20,5% coming down to the 1,0 million one tons, of which 738 thousand tons of hydrocarbons (- 25.4%) and 263 thousand tons of other cargos liquids (- 2.5%).

In the field of the passengers, while the cruises continue to being firm, last month the traffic of the ferries has carried in the Catalan harbour port of call 35 thousand people (- 18.7%).

In the first trimester of the 2021 port of Barcelona it has enlivened than altogether more 15,8 million tons than goods, with a progression of +6.9% on the first three months last year. The goods in container pairs to 9,6 million tons (+26.5%) with a handling of containers have been that has turned out of 907 thousand teu (+25.1%) of which 407 thousand in transit (+47.9%). The goods conventional has been attested at less than 2,5 million tons (- 7.4%). Handling of new cars has been of 139 thousand unit (- 14.6%). In the section of the bulk sand banks tons (+1.1%) and in that of the liquid bulk are enlivened 1,0 million 2,8 million tons (- 22.3%), of which 2,0 million tons of hydrocarbons (- 27.9%) and 778 thousand tons of other cargos (- 3.2%). In the segment of the passengers the traffic of the ferries has been of 85 thousand people (- 44.8%).

