



April 20, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Sinotrans, in 2020 is recorded a consisting increase of the e-commerce activities

The revenues of the Chinese logistic group are increased of +8.9%

In the 2020 revenues of the logistic group Chinese Sinotrans they are increased of +8.9% being piled to 84,5 billion yuan (13,0 billion dollars) regarding 77,6 billion yuan in the exercise anniversary precedence. To signal the spectacular increment of the volume of transactions generated from the e-commerce activities that have totaled 7,8 billion yuan, with an increase of +127.1% on 2019. More content the rise of the revenues generated from the shipment activities that have been attested 60,6 billion to yuan (+6.3%), while those producing from logistic other asset are diminished of -1,2% to the 19,9 billion one yuan.

In the 2020 operating profit of group it has been attested 3,4 billion to yuan (+0.2%), of which 1,9 billion generated from shipments (+14.0%), 730 million from logistic other asset (+6.8%) and 1,4 billion from the segment of e-commerce (+36.6%). Sinotrans has closed last year with a profit clearly almost 2,9 billion yuan (- 1.9%), with a contribution of 1,4 billion from the activities of shipment (+5.2%), 697 million from logistic other asset (+14.1%) and of 1,4 billion from the activities of e-commerce (+34.3%).

Last year the marine shipment activities have enlivened traffic volumes pairs to 13,1 million container teu (- 0.4%). In the field of air shipments tons of cargos (+6.0% are enlivened 532 thousand). The railway shipments have totaled a traffic pairs to 191 thousand teu (+70.5%). The activities of marine agency operated by the group have managed a traffic pairs to 23,2 million teu (- 13.4%). Much important the increase of the volumes enlivened in the section of the e-commerce, in which enlivened units (+50.1%) for a traffic are recorded 269,8 million that in terms of weight has been of 27 thousand tons (+237.5%).

